Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0569 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $50,913.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

