Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

