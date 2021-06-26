SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 610.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 109,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,401,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

