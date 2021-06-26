SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 145,468 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 285.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of B&G Foods worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

