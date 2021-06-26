SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE AON opened at $243.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.61. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

