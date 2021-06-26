SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 294,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

