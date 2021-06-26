SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 268,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

