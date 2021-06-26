Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 7,616 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -11.87.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,908,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STTK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

