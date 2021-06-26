Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,480. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

