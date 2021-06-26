Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Sig Combibloc Group stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. Sig Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.


