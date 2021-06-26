Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Shares Up 0%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.