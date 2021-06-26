Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $161.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. 385,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.
In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
