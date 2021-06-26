Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $161.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. 385,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.