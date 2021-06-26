Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

SIOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,054. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

