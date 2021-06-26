Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

SIOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,054. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.