SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

