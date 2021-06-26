SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

