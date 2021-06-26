smARTOFGIVING Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0% against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $2,605.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00163876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.94 or 1.00252188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

