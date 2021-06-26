Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,114 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.