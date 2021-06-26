Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 87 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

