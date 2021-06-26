Smith Moore & CO. Sells 115 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Square by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Square by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock worth $314,995,933. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.