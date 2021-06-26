Smith Moore & CO. Sells 12,595 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.