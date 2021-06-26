Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

