Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

