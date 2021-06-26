Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 698,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,439. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.