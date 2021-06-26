South Dakota Investment Council Buys 1,356 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

