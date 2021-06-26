South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 396.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

