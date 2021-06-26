South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,914 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of TEGNA worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $174,642,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

