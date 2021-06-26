South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.