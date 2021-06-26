South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,044 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Timken were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

