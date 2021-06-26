SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

