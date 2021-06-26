SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 26,132.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 175,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

