Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

SPT opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,250 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,398 shares of company stock worth $1,070,133.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

