Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

