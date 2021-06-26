Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,827 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

