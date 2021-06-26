SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

