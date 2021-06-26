SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SSEZY stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

