SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 556,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

