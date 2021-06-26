Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of STAF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

