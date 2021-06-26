Standard Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $178,009.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00164435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,904.27 or 1.00004420 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.