Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.08. Steelcase shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 4,113 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

