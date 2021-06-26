SteepCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $56,218.90 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00707593 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

