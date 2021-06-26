Stephen Wawrin Sells 1,348 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Escalade stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 13.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

