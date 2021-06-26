Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,123 shares of company stock worth $13,129,969. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.