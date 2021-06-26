Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 2,566,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,343. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

