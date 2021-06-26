Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Steven Madden worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,192. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 186.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

