Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.