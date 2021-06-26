Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hayward Call Options (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 927 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.73 on Friday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $54,624,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

