Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hayward Call Options (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 927 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.73 on Friday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Article: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.