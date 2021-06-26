Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. Far Peak Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

