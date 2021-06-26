Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.42 ($93.44).

SAX opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €68.92. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

