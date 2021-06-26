Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.47. Stryker has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.