Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

